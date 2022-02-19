 Skip to content

Zombie Carnage 2 update for 19 February 2022

1.0.9b

1.0.9b

Build 8236698

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some exploits

Additionally disabled console to fix some other potential exploits

(This update was incorrectly pushed to the clients a few hours earlier than the servers so if you were having errors connecting this was the issue)

