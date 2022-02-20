 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 20 February 2022

0.459.3 - Opposite Reaction

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Support for the Dutch language.
  • New story event.
  • Expanded friendly pirate dialogue tree, giving you more opportunities to befriend them and see what they really want.
  • Friendly ships that are in combat now can call you and request support or offer combat-related dialogue options.
  • Expanded the Vilcy dialogue tree, so you have an opportunity to query for drop points and combat patrols whenever applicable.
  • Ships you take on combat patrols will now talk more and will give you a better indication of what is going on.
  • The reconnaissance drone camera range is now displayed on your LIDAR screen.
  • Improved performance of ships spawning and loading the dialogue trees.
  • Better support for vertical monitors.
  • A bug caused only one ship to spawn in some circumstances where there should be multiple. This makes some ambushes more dangerous.
  • Ringracers will now complain if you catch the drone before the race even starts.
  • Changed the description of Rusatom-Anonoff MPU to make it clear that it has propellant reprocessing capability.
  • A bug could cause AI to freeze up and take no action if an object it was examining was destroyed unexpectedly.
  • If you encounter a habitat that just finished construction once and then loses track of it, it won’t say they just finished construction if you manage to discover them again.
  • Added a tooltip for tutorial button prompts to make it clear that they represent a keyboard key and not a widget to be clicked with the mouse.
  • Changed colour of the keyboard/gamepad dialogue highlight.
  • Sounds were not playing then you navigated some of the menus with the keyboard or a gamepad.
  • You could only move down in the tuning menu when using a keyboard or a gamepad.
  • Fixed number of typos.

