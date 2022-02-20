- Support for the Dutch language.
- New story event.
- Expanded friendly pirate dialogue tree, giving you more opportunities to befriend them and see what they really want.
- Friendly ships that are in combat now can call you and request support or offer combat-related dialogue options.
- Expanded the Vilcy dialogue tree, so you have an opportunity to query for drop points and combat patrols whenever applicable.
- Ships you take on combat patrols will now talk more and will give you a better indication of what is going on.
- The reconnaissance drone camera range is now displayed on your LIDAR screen.
- Improved performance of ships spawning and loading the dialogue trees.
- Better support for vertical monitors.
- A bug caused only one ship to spawn in some circumstances where there should be multiple. This makes some ambushes more dangerous.
- Ringracers will now complain if you catch the drone before the race even starts.
- Changed the description of Rusatom-Anonoff MPU to make it clear that it has propellant reprocessing capability.
- A bug could cause AI to freeze up and take no action if an object it was examining was destroyed unexpectedly.
- If you encounter a habitat that just finished construction once and then loses track of it, it won’t say they just finished construction if you manage to discover them again.
- Added a tooltip for tutorial button prompts to make it clear that they represent a keyboard key and not a widget to be clicked with the mouse.
- Changed colour of the keyboard/gamepad dialogue highlight.
- Sounds were not playing then you navigated some of the menus with the keyboard or a gamepad.
- You could only move down in the tuning menu when using a keyboard or a gamepad.
- Fixed number of typos.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 20 February 2022
0.459.3 - Opposite Reaction
