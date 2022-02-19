 Skip to content

Dungeon Runner update for 19 February 2022

New Raid Battle Update V6.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8236663 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Runners,

Here is an update again with new stuff. In this patch, we got new strong weapons and a new raid dungeon in the tower of the gods. Train hard and beat the boss to craft his weapon.

Max level increased to 450.

