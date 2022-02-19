 Skip to content

Demon Purge Saga update for 19 February 2022

Version 1.0.0 - Release!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

This release version brings a lot of changes:

  • New battle backgrounds
  • Demon auras with different colors
  • New artwork for Father Emmet, Father Desmond and Nun Sonia
  • Hiding the HUD during dialogs
  • Fix fire of candles not disappearing after matching
  • Fix the mouse cursor changing while on dialogs
  • Fix the restart button on the pause menu
  • Fix playing the same level again
  • Fix the HP and board up messages showing multiple times

Even this is the release version, which I consider the most complete so far, many other updates are yet to come. Those updates will not just fix bugs, but also improve battle mechanics.

Have fun!

