Version 1.0.0 - Release!

Hello everyone!
This release version brings a lot of changes:
- New battle backgrounds
- Demon auras with different colors
- New artwork for Father Emmet, Father Desmond and Nun Sonia
- Hiding the HUD during dialogs
- Fix fire of candles not disappearing after matching
- Fix the mouse cursor changing while on dialogs
- Fix the restart button on the pause menu
- Fix playing the same level again
- Fix the HP and board up messages showing multiple times
Even this is the release version, which I consider the most complete so far, many other updates are yet to come. Those updates will not just fix bugs, but also improve battle mechanics.
Have fun!
Changed files in this update