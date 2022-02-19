- Fixed Sniper Scope not having long enough range
- Added new items in main menu
- Changed main menu links
- Fixed a bug where connecting to an invalid lobby id of the correct format would cause a black start button to appear and a crash.
- The winning team is now awarded $2000 when they win, and the losing team is rewarded $1000. Players who die will be awarded $500 seeing as they just lost their guns :(
- Gave myself golden shrigma male because Idgaf
Mushy V1.3.0
