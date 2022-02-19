 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mushy update for 19 February 2022

Mushy V1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8236646 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Sniper Scope not having long enough range
  • Added new items in main menu
  • Changed main menu links
  • Fixed a bug where connecting to an invalid lobby id of the correct format would cause a black start button to appear and a crash.
  • The winning team is now awarded $2000 when they win, and the losing team is rewarded $1000. Players who die will be awarded $500 seeing as they just lost their guns :(
  • Gave myself golden shrigma male because Idgaf

Changed files in this update

Mushy Content Depot 1772821
  • Loading history…
Mushy Depot Mac Depot 1772822
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.