Patch notes for Version 1.30

This patch fixes some bugs and improves the balancing of the consumption of goods by residents. The consumption of goods as well as the generation of taxes is now dependent on the selected working time (adjustable in the city council meeting). This ensures that even with shorter working hours the amount of consumed goods matches the production. Furthermore, some errors, especially those that occurred during house construction, have been fixed.
Your Empires and Tribes Team
Version 1.30
Engine
Added:
- The player can now work on the construction sites of the surrounding farms even if he is only near them and not directly at them
- Added a message that indicates when the player is too far away from the construction sites of the surrounding companies to work on them
- The building materials for construction sites of farms can now be dropped as soon as the player is at the farm and not only when he is standing at the construction site
Fixed:
- Balancing: the consumption of trade goods by residents, as well as the generation of taxes, is now also dependent on working time. This can be changed in the city council meetings through legislation.
- Balancing: Fixed a bug that could lead to minimal miscalculations in production if the player slept during working hours during the day
- Building materials can now be picked up at the town hall or store if a market cart driver is near or above them
- Fixed a bug that could, in rare cases, prevent work from being done at construction sites because the wrong collider was selected
- Fixed a bug that could cause construction workers to run circles in front of the construction site at night
- Fixed a bug that could cause construction workers to play the animation of climbing stairs while running
- Fixed a bug that could cause residents without work to endlessly climb and descend stairs after sleeping
- Fixed a bug that could cause residents to run to the starting position in front of the houses after loading from the farms without paying attention to collisions
- When completing a resident task, three copper tools are now given as a reward instead of one, as promised in the text
- Fixed a bug that could lead to overexposure of the grass
- Fixed a bug that could cause market carts to spawn very close to each other or too close to the building
- The Bloom setting has been lowered a bit by default
- Fixed a bug in the heightmap of the map "Rhine's meadows"
- Fixed a bug that caused the LOD1 and LOD2 levels of the AI's townhouses to not be calculated
- Fixed a bug that could cause the priest to sink into the floor of the church after loading game saves
- Fixed a bug that could cause the height of the terrain to be calculated incorrectly after building or upgrading the church
- Fixed a bug that could cause the priest and monks to leave the map
- Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when units received a new movement order from an army that was being disbanded
- Fixed a bug that could lead to a crash when archers received a new movement order
- The player now no longer collides with or is pushed aside by the chickens
UI:
Fixed:
- The arrows in the tree menu are now also hidden in screenshot mode
- Fixed a bug that prevented the player's crest from being changed once a campaign was started
- Fixed a bug that caused negative resources to be displayed in the small building menu when the player transported resources to the construction site on his own
- Fixed a bug that caused the building menu to incorrectly show that there were not enough resources for a construction site if a worker picked up the last resources at the same time
- The icons for farms in the building menu are no longer superimposed on the menu, but disappear behind it
- The message that a resident withdraws a task is now only displayed if the player has previously accepted the task
- The messages that the king's messenger has arrived or that monks have arrived in the city are now only displayed when the respective units have arrived at the town hall
- Fixed a bug that caused incorrect resources to be displayed in the tooltip for the expansion to the townhouse
Changed files in this update