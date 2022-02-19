 Skip to content

Zombie Panic! Source update for 19 February 2022

v3.2.1 Update Released

v3.2.1 Update Released

Build 8236546 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've shipped an important update that fix a few issues with the v3.2 patch. Server owners are required to update their servers to receive the latest changes.

Changelog

  • Fixed "OnMenuExecuted" Angelscript hook not working.
  • Fixed regression with SourceMod menus.
  • Potential fix for any Zombie Vision related client crashes.
  • Potential fix for the server lag problem at high player count.
  • Updated Contributors list.

We'll continue monitoring any further issues and fix them in the upcoming patches as soon as possible. Be sure to report bugs and provide any feedback in our forums. Check out the latest announcement here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/17500/view/5821441368793049534

