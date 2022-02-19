Patch 10b Hotfix

- The game can now be forced to run on glcore instead of dx11 to reduce chance of crashes on very old GPUs (right click on Steam, go to Properties, set launch options as "-force-glcore")
- Greatly reduced memory usage of some textures
- Fixed custom color palettes causing the screen to go grey for a split second at the start of every level
- Fixed arms not being swappable during freeze frames
- Sawblades are now included as weight on a magnet's maximum carrying capacity
- Fixed Stalkers not being launchable
- Throwing a coin with the dual wield power up will no longer cost multiple coin charges
- Reduced volume on sawblade bounce sounds
- Sawblades can now break breakable objects
- V2 2nd now has a cooldown after seeing a coin before attempting to shoot it that depends on difficulty
- Increased Whiplash's auto-aim distance
- Fixed the heated sawblade not being able to break after reaching its maximum hit amount unless hitting a surface
- The first option of every menu no longer gets highlighted while the player isn't using a controller
- Changed heat reduction rate on the green alternate nailgun to stop players from tap firing to keep heat at 0 without firing slower than the standard firerate
- Fixed green alternate nailgun's sawblades having 3 hits instead of 1 if the player has no heatsinks left
- Nailgun can no longer shoot through thin surfaces
- Reduced inertia on the alternate nailgun to keep its HUD more on-screen when moving fast
- Picking up the 1-1 nailgun will no longer replace the blue alternate nailgun
- Fixed the nailgun model sometimes not appearing
- Mysterious Druid Knight no longer spawns in 4-3 if Disable Enemy Spawns cheat is on
- Mysterious Druid Knight and Flesh Prison's eye spawn no longer attack if Blind Enemies cheat is on
- Fixed MDK and Drones sometimes being pulled through walls by great magnetic force
- Gabriel no longer drifts away while Blind Enemies cheat is enabled
- Reloading to the pre-boss checkpoint in 4-4 after backtracking will no longer cause the preceding hallway to stay inactive
- Fixed the bugged mesh of the 0-2 end room
- Fixed some segments of the end hallway in 0-4 not having collision
- Fixed the first checkpoint in 4-3 not resetting later rooms if the player uses the Tomb of Kings secret to bypass the second checkpoint
- Save files will no longer display 5-1's name
- Fixed barrel heat lights not working on the nailgun
- Slightly increased size of nailgun muzzleflashes
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to be unable to throw a book if their punch had reached exhaustion cooldown
- Shooting a magnet will no longer reset primary fire cooldown allowing the alternate nailgun to fire 2 shots in quick succession
- Fixed an occlusion culling issue in 4-4 that would cause the pit in the broken bridge room to disappear
- Fixed a bug where detached limbs hit by nails from a nailbomb would cause that limb to be magnetized
- Minos Prime is no longer pulled by magnets while jumping
- Fixed the dithering slider being offset in some levels
- Fixed a bug that caused blue sawblades to be able to stack damage by hitting dead husks
- Fixed the faint player light not affecting outdoors areas
- Replaced earlier temporary controller support in 2-S with normal menu selection
- Fixed pre-boss terminals and the P-1 terminal not scrolling if the player has downscaling enabled
- Fixed being able to navigate off the 0-1 Full Intro pop up with a controller causing it to be impossible to close it
- Fixed weapons not appearing if picking up and throwing a book quickly
- Fixed the Stalker's spawn effect's light being the wrong color
- Cooldown between coin throws is now reset when switching to another weapon
ULTRAKILL update for 19 February 2022
Patch 10b Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update