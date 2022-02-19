Teamkill 0.1.5.2 (hotfix 2: Electric Boogaloo)

Hi again!!
Here's a few quick fixes, hopefully this will make things just a little bit smoother!
CHANGES
- Removed data compression from player states being sent to server to try to improve server performance
(I think having to decompress tons of player states when packets were being lost was messing with things.. and I think there was a layer of compression on top of this ALREADY..)
- Testing some super basic spawn protection for the first 2 seconds of round start, cancelled when someone shoots
FIXES
- Teamguy can be heard from further away
- Fixed player info being sent to host even when changing unrelated settings
- If host is using custom MusicPacks someone doesn't have, it should now pick a random track instead of being dead silent for that player
- Host shouldn't have their music changed between rounds anymore
Changed files in this update