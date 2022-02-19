 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

KeeperRL update for 19 February 2022

Alpha 34 hotfix 1 is out

Share · View all patches · Build 8236444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Prevent storage from persisting after it was erased using 'remove construction' order.
  • Fixed a crash caused by trying to control a steed while it's being ridden.
  • Made all deer steeds.
  • Added a diagnostic for a help UI crash.
  • Fixed a graphical glitch in a hidden wizard location.

Changed files in this update

KeeperRL Content Depot 329971
  • Loading history…
KeeperRL Windows Depot 329972
  • Loading history…
KeeperRL Mac Depot 329973
  • Loading history…
KeeperRL Depot Linux 64-bit Depot 329975
  • Loading history…
KeeperRL Windows 64-bit Depot 329976
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.