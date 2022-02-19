- Prevent storage from persisting after it was erased using 'remove construction' order.
- Fixed a crash caused by trying to control a steed while it's being ridden.
- Made all deer steeds.
- Added a diagnostic for a help UI crash.
- Fixed a graphical glitch in a hidden wizard location.
KeeperRL update for 19 February 2022
Alpha 34 hotfix 1 is out
Patchnotes via Steam Community
KeeperRL Content Depot 329971
- Loading history…
KeeperRL Windows Depot 329972
- Loading history…
KeeperRL Mac Depot 329973
- Loading history…
KeeperRL Depot Linux 64-bit Depot 329975
- Loading history…
KeeperRL Windows 64-bit Depot 329976
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update