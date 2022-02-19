 Skip to content

无限战魂 Infinity BattleSoul update for 19 February 2022

Ver.0.3.1182 更新内容

Build 8236260

Patchnotes via Steam Community

修复BUG：

  • 修复联机时可能会崩溃的BUG

无限战魂 Infinity BattleSoul Content Depot 1832621
