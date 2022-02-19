 Skip to content

AfterHours update for 19 February 2022

After Hours v1.0.1

After Hours v1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Summary

In this small patch we tweaked the difficulty a little bit and also fixed some minor bugs.

Balancing

  • The nurses viewing range has been decreased - she needs to be closer to spot you now
  • Walking and running has been made more difficult to notice for the nurse
  • Added more exit signs in the basement to lead you to the stairs
  • Added a new objective leading you to the flashlight

Bug fixes

  • Fixed some bugs with fixing the generator
  • Fixed a bug where it wouldn't show the flashlight despite picking it up and having the correct slot selected
  • Fixed some toilet doors opening in the wrong direction

