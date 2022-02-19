After Hours v1.0.1

Summary
In this small patch we tweaked the difficulty a little bit and also fixed some minor bugs.
Balancing
- The nurses viewing range has been decreased - she needs to be closer to spot you now
- Walking and running has been made more difficult to notice for the nurse
- Added more exit signs in the basement to lead you to the stairs
- Added a new objective leading you to the flashlight
Bug fixes
- Fixed some bugs with fixing the generator
- Fixed a bug where it wouldn't show the flashlight despite picking it up and having the correct slot selected
- Fixed some toilet doors opening in the wrong direction
