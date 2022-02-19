Cyberless III: Online (Pack 19.02.2022.0) has been released!

• As we say, we're continue to improve our game as a team. We share with you the latest changes, we have made on our game and look forward to your comments and suggestions about the changes.
• Follow and contact us on Discord for the latest game updates and announcements.
Latest Changes:
Client:
- Added Team Deathmatch game mode
- Added improvements in the level selection interface (target score, duration etc.)
- Assumed removed crate lobby issue
- Removed in-game console
- Added weapon photos
- Adjusted death details
- Reasons for killing edited
- The entire interface in the in-game interface has been made operational (time counter, score bar, etc.)
- Kill system reworked
- Fixed some bugs
Server:
- Added LinuxServer
- Removed server console
Changed files in this update