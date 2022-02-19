 Skip to content

Cyberless III: Online update for 19 February 2022

Cyberless III: Online (Pack 19.02.2022.0) has been released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• As we say, we're continue to improve our game as a team. We share with you the latest changes, we have made on our game and look forward to your comments and suggestions about the changes.

• Follow and contact us on Discord for the latest game updates and announcements.

Latest Changes:

Client:
  • Added Team Deathmatch game mode
  • Added improvements in the level selection interface (target score, duration etc.)
  • Assumed removed crate lobby issue
  • Removed in-game console
  • Added weapon photos
  • Adjusted death details
  • Reasons for killing edited
  • The entire interface in the in-game interface has been made operational (time counter, score bar, etc.)
  • Kill system reworked
  • Fixed some bugs
Server:
  • Added LinuxServer
  • Removed server console

