 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hover The Edge update for 19 February 2022

Fly-only survival mode and much more!

Share · View all patches · Build 8236229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A new mode has been added, the cliff survival challenge, use one of the advanced fly-boards to hover through the level while collecting boosts, how far can you get?
  • The Main Menu level has been completely redesigned to better fit the lore of the game and the upcoming updates, in-game menu's have been redesigned to fit.
  • The first section of the main level is now easier to be less punishing for new players.
  • A new hoverboard (The Squidboard) has been added.
  • Bug fixes.
  • Small UI improvements.

The next update will be the last before the game releases early access, any additional feedbacks would be greatly appreciated!

Changed files in this update

Hover The Edge Content Depot 1822131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.