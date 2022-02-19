Fly-only survival mode and much more!

- A new mode has been added, the cliff survival challenge, use one of the advanced fly-boards to hover through the level while collecting boosts, how far can you get?
- The Main Menu level has been completely redesigned to better fit the lore of the game and the upcoming updates, in-game menu's have been redesigned to fit.
- The first section of the main level is now easier to be less punishing for new players.
- A new hoverboard (The Squidboard) has been added.
- Bug fixes.
- Small UI improvements.
The next update will be the last before the game releases early access, any additional feedbacks would be greatly appreciated!
Changed files in this update