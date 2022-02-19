Update, Version 20220219

20220219
English
#########Content##############
[Wrong Side of History]Added a slightly more story. (Of course, someone will blame Biden for zombie problems. That's based on one of the conspiracy theories back in 2020)
You can now hack Dr. Jackel's medical robot to make it give you a 20% off discount. After the discount applies, some potions in this store have the lowest price in the game.
简体中文
#########Content##############
【历史的错误一边】增加了一小段剧情。（显然，有人会把僵尸危机责怪在拜登头上。基于2020年一个流传广泛的阴谋论。）
你现在可以黑掉豺狼医生的医疗机器人，使之给你一个所有商品八折的优惠。在优惠之后，这里的某些药水现在是游戏中最低的价格了。
This is just his version of the truth.
Changed files in this update