Vantage: Primitive Survival Game update for 19 February 2022

Update 1.0.6 - Inventory framework overhaul

Share · View all patches · Build 8236149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update deals with overhauling the inventory interface code to make it more efficient and fixed some large issues that players have been experiencing.

  • The inventory/item management code has had an overhaul. This should hopefully fix some major issues that have been occurring.

  • Clicking on liquid edit box now clears it for you to enter new values.

  • Dropping items should now update the world inventory again.

  • Bone Femur is now a medium bone again.

  • Several leather crafts' failure quality loss amounts have been reduced.

  • Building a spring trap now correctly uses up your sharp objects.

Changed files in this update

