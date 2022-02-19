 Skip to content

Bunny Parking update for 19 February 2022

v 14.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8236121 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed lightning issues on skins
  • added missing localiztion
  • minor optimization (lods, sprite and HISM)
  • added touch counters for jumps from trampoline to trampoline
  • fixe that Kappas can reset and add to trampoline counters
  • now it will be easier ot walk through the trees

Changed files in this update

Bunny Parking Content Depot 1039381
Bunny Parking Depot Linux Depot 1039382
