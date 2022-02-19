- fixed lightning issues on skins
- added missing localiztion
- minor optimization (lods, sprite and HISM)
- added touch counters for jumps from trampoline to trampoline
- fixe that Kappas can reset and add to trampoline counters
- now it will be easier ot walk through the trees
v 14.2
