Mushy update for 19 February 2022

Mushy Bugfix 1.2.0

Build 8235931 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where disconnecting players would crash the server
  • Fixed a bug where trying to switch spectated player wouldn’t work
  • Improved Game Visuals (I never realised they weren’t being applied in game whoops lol)
  • Removed Linux Build (This is due to people complaining that they wouldn’t work, managing two platforms is enough of a challenge. You can still play it through Proton)
  • Added Versioning System (can’t join games on different versions)

