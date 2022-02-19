- Fixed a bug where disconnecting players would crash the server
- Fixed a bug where trying to switch spectated player wouldn’t work
- Improved Game Visuals (I never realised they weren’t being applied in game whoops lol)
- Removed Linux Build (This is due to people complaining that they wouldn’t work, managing two platforms is enough of a challenge. You can still play it through Proton)
- Added Versioning System (can’t join games on different versions)
Mushy update for 19 February 2022
Mushy Bugfix 1.2.0
