As this is the first day of release I would like to highlight some updates I have planned for the game, aiming to release at most in a few months, which I'm sure everyone will appriciate.
- Pack of inventory including more equipment
- Expedition cams on various types, where you can view your pack move during the expedition
- Multiplayer functionality on skirmish games for up to 4 players
- Achievements for the whole game
- More settlement structures to allow quality of life things like an area map or crafting equipment
- Possible workshop utility, for the steam community character and equipment skins and audio.
Changed files in this update