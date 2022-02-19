 Skip to content

CBS: Desolation update for 19 February 2022

First day of release

As this is the first day of release I would like to highlight some updates I have planned for the game, aiming to release at most in a few months, which I'm sure everyone will appriciate.

  • Pack of inventory including more equipment
  • Expedition cams on various types, where you can view your pack move during the expedition
  • Multiplayer functionality on skirmish games for up to 4 players
  • Achievements for the whole game
  • More settlement structures to allow quality of life things like an area map or crafting equipment
  • Possible workshop utility, for the steam community character and equipment skins and audio.

