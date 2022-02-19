 Skip to content

Marble World update for 19 February 2022

Patch 0.1.17a (bugfixes)

Patch 0.1.17a (bugfixes) · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Small update here to fix some issues and improve where needed.

Patch notes for 0.1.17a

  • Added 'Fill in order' button to the spawner UI for players who have large quantities of custom marbles and want to divide them over spawners.
  • Slowed down the rotating force in the MCS editor and it now applies the mouse sensitivity value.
  • Renamed template sections to be more clear.
  • Custom marble UI now loads in over time to reduce lag spikes.
  • Fixed a bug where effects where not saved on existing custom marbles.

