 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

无限战魂 Infinity BattleSoul update for 19 February 2022

Ver.0.3.1181 更新内容

Share · View all patches · Build 8235623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

修复BUG：

**

  • 修复天赋-剑盾-以暴制暴数值异常

**

优化内容：

**

  • 降低天赋-战魂器-随身行囊Lv4消耗魂晶(200~150)

Changed files in this update

无限战魂 Infinity BattleSoul Content Depot 1832621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.