 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Draft of Darkness update for 19 February 2022

Update Notes for Hotfix v0.8.0_p3

Share · View all patches · Build 8235613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Balance
  • When Darkness level starts affecting events, it will now set all affected encounter event levels to the same value, regardless of the position of the event.
  • (Enemy) Daemon: Reduced the ally remaining health threshold for Daemon to switch to offence mode (50%->25%).
  • (Card) Wild Fire: Acid Damage 1x->0.75x, Burn Damage 1x->0.75x.
  • (Item) Elbow Grease: Stat increase 3->2.
Fixes
  • Fixed stutter occurring when hovering over the "..." to show collapsed items in the item bar.
  • Fixed a crash occurring when trying to show descriptions of certain cards.
  • Fixed Pliers item description not showing the health loss amount.
  • Removed "Limited" keyword from "Shake to Charge" card.
  • Fixed erroneous tooltip of "Reverse Bash" card.
  • Fixed some of the health loss values counting as "Bleeding".
  • Fixed various bugs generating errors.

Changed files in this update

Draft of Darkness Windows Depot 1380651
  • Loading history…
Draft of Darkness Linux Depot 1380652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.