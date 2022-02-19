Update Notes for Hotfix v0.8.0_p3

Balance
- When Darkness level starts affecting events, it will now set all affected encounter event levels to the same value, regardless of the position of the event.
- (Enemy) Daemon: Reduced the ally remaining health threshold for Daemon to switch to offence mode (50%->25%).
- (Card) Wild Fire: Acid Damage 1x->0.75x, Burn Damage 1x->0.75x.
- (Item) Elbow Grease: Stat increase 3->2.
Fixes
- Fixed stutter occurring when hovering over the "..." to show collapsed items in the item bar.
- Fixed a crash occurring when trying to show descriptions of certain cards.
- Fixed Pliers item description not showing the health loss amount.
- Removed "Limited" keyword from "Shake to Charge" card.
- Fixed erroneous tooltip of "Reverse Bash" card.
- Fixed some of the health loss values counting as "Bleeding".
- Fixed various bugs generating errors.
Changed files in this update