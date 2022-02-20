 Skip to content

MMORPG Tycoon 2 update for 20 February 2022

Update notes for 0.18.93

Update notes for 0.18.93

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks! This is just a small hotfix patch for a few issues present in the recent sound update.

Most notably:

  • Fixes a crash bug if more than just a few custom music tracks were added to the game.
  • Fixes the ambient music player completely ignoring which tracks had been enabled and disabled within the UI, when picking a music track to play.
  • Fixed a potential lockup if every music track but one was disabled, and that one remaining track could not be played for some reason (for example, for being an invalid file).

It also has a number of minor unrelated bug fixes and updated localisation data!

Big thanks to everyone who reported those issues!

-T

