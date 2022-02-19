-
Fix the crash caused by a wrong material in the forest
-
Fix the crash caused by a wrong model
-
The reward of challenge has been changed from soul to talent point
-
Now multi player gamers can also see the boss's blood bar after death
-
Fix the bug that some players can't get out of the chat box by pressing enter
-
Fix the bug that the client cannot get rewards even if it succeeds after the harmless challenge server fails
-
Fix the bug that multiple players are still blocked after using some skills
-
The perfect dodge mechanism has been modified. Now the perfect dodge can be completed more accurately
EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 19 February 2022
Version 0.92.3328 update announcement
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update