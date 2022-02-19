 Skip to content

Fractal Fly update for 19 February 2022

Fractal Fly update notes - v1.2022.2.19

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Display a message if VR wasn't able to activate, explaining the issue and how to fix it (have to set OpenXR defaults to SteamVR).
  • In Screen (non VR) mode, add X and Y inversion setting for pad and mouse movement.
  • In VR positions controllers away by default, so they are not annoying player sight when controllers are still not activated.
