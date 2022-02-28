 Skip to content

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach update for 28 February 2022

Update notes for Feb 28th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES:

  • Added a Save Station that can only be used in Overtime located on the 2nd floor of the Atrium
  • Added a limit of 50 for manual saves
  • Adjusted all cinematic cameras to receive current Gamma and Brightness settings
  • Added the skip function to most major cinematics
  • Added color coding to the Daycare Generators’ wires similar to Parts & Service
  • Added in a Loading Screen when you start/load in a game, enter/exit arcades, or have a longer loading time between areas
  • Added in Comedy Bot’s comedic routine
  • Added in a Fazwatch camera instruction card in the Lobby to further encourage using cameras to plan routes through obstacles
  • Added in new message icon art for when players pickup message bags
  • Reduced S.T.A.F.F. bots’ and Animatronics’ stun length when hit with the Fazerblaster and adjusted the Fazerblaster’s cooldown
  • Added in new spotlight and signage for the trash compactor in the Kitchen
  • Added in new Atrium signage for Loading Dock Bathrooms
  • Added in new ‘No Chica’ signs added to the gates that require her voice box to open
  • Added in more hiding spots in the Lobby
  • Adjusted Burntrap’s Boss Battle to be more balanced
  • Adjusted light radius on all S.T.A.F.F. Bots be more performant
  • Adjusted and optimized the Faz Watch to be more performant
  • Adjusted the conveyor belt speed in Princess Quest 3
  • Added in DLSS and Ray-tracing as separate options in the Video Menu settings
  • Fixed an issue where the ‘TROPHY TIME’ achievement would not unlock after acquiring all other achievements on Steam
  • Minor reduction in overall on-disk size
  • Removed the ‘Damaged Head’ item during Overtime that caused story time to revert back to 5AM with all save stations available.
  • Fixed an issue where exiting the Upgrade Console before selecting an upgrade will disable all Save Stations
  • Fixed an issue where entering Chica’s recharge station too quickly after receiving the Party Pass resulted in a hard lock
  • Fixed an issue where jumping and quickly hiding would unload the level
  • Fixed an issue where starting a Parts and Service upgrade while controlling Freddy caused a black screen
  • Fixed an issue where repeatedly entering and exiting any hiding spot caused the player to get stuck
  • Fixed an issue where you could not get caught by Chica if you went the wrong way in “Get Out”
  • Removed Chica’s guitar riff audio after you come back to Rockstar Row
  • Fixed an issue where the ‘Use the Prize Counter elevator’ appears despite choosing the Loading Dock route
  • Fixed the hour indicator after completing the Daycare Mission and leaving the recharge station in Parts and Service
  • Fixed the “Misc” category in the Inventory Menu
  • Fixed an issue where the Kitchen Office door did not close upon entering
  • Fix an issue where the Burntrap Boss Battle’s flame traps did not work
  • Fixed pathing for Roxy’s and Monty’s AI during the Prize Counter Office game.
  • Fixed an issue where the level could unload when Sun catches and returns the player to their initial position
  • Fixed a soft lock when quitting to the Main Menu during the cutscene when Moon drags Freddy away
  • Fixed an issue where the ‘SHATTERED DREAMS’ trophy does not unlock after shattering Chica in Overtime.
  • Adjusted all message bags’ interactions to always be collectible
  • Fixed an issue where triggering the Sun and Moon transformation cinematic while closing the flashlight instruction card softlocks the game
  • Fixed performance issues while using the Fazwatch in the Mazercise control room
  • Fixed an issue where Freddy would not enter the recharge station if he was at low power and was not hacked during the Burntrap Boss Battle
  • Adjust the Backstage Office game so that the door buttons are only accessible to players once the dialogue and/or sequence are completed
  • Fixed an issue where Freddy would not go to the recharge station if the player controls Freddy at low power
  • Fixed an issue where players could repeat the Backstage Office Game after completing it the first time
  • Fixed an issue where Shattered Roxy would slowly shuffle towards the players if they used the noisemakers in the fire maze
  • Fixed an issue where end game credits could not be paused when the player pauses the game
  • Fixed an issue where higher level security doors could be bypassed by entering/exiting Freddy
  • Removed the debug menu in Monty’s Mini Golf so it is no longer accessible to players
  • Fixed an issue where Chica would not path to the bathroom after completing the Loading Dock route
  • Fixed an issue where AIs spawned right next to the player upon hitting ‘Retry’
  • Fixed collisions in Kitchen, Backstage, Daycare, Monty’s Gator Golf and Rockstar Row
  • Fixed an issue where Freddy does not despawn during Chica’s Boss Battle intro cinematic
  • Fixed an issue where Freddy’s static reflection would stay facing forward in the mirror after the initial cutscene
  • Fixed an issue where Moon’s end-of-the-hour hunt does not activate after the Voice Box Upgrade if the player left Parts and Service during the Freddy/Gregory dialogue
  • Players can no longer skip the wire-connecting memory game portion during the Ocular Upgrade
  • The ‘Retro CD’ and ‘All’ subcategories in the Inventory Menu can now be accessed with a controller
  • Fixed egregiously misaligned walls and carpets in Rockstar Row.
  • Fixed level loading issues in Kitchen room levels
  • Fixed an issue where Shattered Chica could speak despite completing the Kitchen Office game after shattering her
  • Fixed a graphical corrupt texture that pops in outside of the Prize Counter Office
  • Fixed an issue where choosing to ‘Stay’ did not mark the already-completed Loading Dock objectives as completed
  • Fixed an issue where Glamrock Roxy will patrol Prize Counter instead of Shattered Roxy after completing the Prize Counter office game
  • Fixed an issue where DJ Music Man’s jumpscare would fade to black mid animation
  • Fixed an issue where all of the “H”s in the cipher messages were incorrectly replaced with “N”s
  • Fixed Monty’s patrol path during the West Arcade mission
  • Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor was visible during the opening cinematic
  • Fixed an issue where the audio slider’s position didn’t accurately reflect first time launch settings
  • Fixed an issue where the in-game timer does not accurately reflect play time
  • Fixed the duplicated Fazwatch CAM feed in the Kitchen Syrup Vat room
  • Fixed Monty Gates with better collision and physics
  • Fixed vent collision and level streaming issues leading into Monty’s Boss Battle
  • Fixed collisions around the Atrium’s Party Check-Ins
  • Fixed an issue where the “Survive until Freddy shuts down the alarm” objective does not get marked complete after finishing the Prize Counter office game
  • Fixed an issue where the Prize Counter Office cameras did not appear on the Fazwatch during the Prize Counter office game.
  • Fixed instruction card disappearance when pausing the game
  • Fixed visual overlap when players switch between items too quickly
  • Fixed issue where players could leave the security area without collecting the flashlight in Daycare
  • Adjusted wall collisions in Fazer Blast’s play area
  • Adjusted camera and clothing display in the Inventory Menu.
  • Fixed an issue where S.T.A.F.F. Bots in the Laundry Room could discover the player inside hiding spots
  • Fixed an issue where Moon’s jumpscare did not appear when controlling Freddy
  • Fixed an issue where the player could skip the Vanny at the fountain cutscene by exiting Freddy outside the turnstiles
  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck at the bottom of the screen in Princess Quest 3
  • Fixed an issue where closing the flashlight recharge instruction card required players to double click on buttons for Parts and Service minigame
  • Fixed an issue where Freddy could be glitched into the Monty’s Boss Battle
  • Fixed an issue where Monty could jumpscare players during the Chica appearance in the “Get Out” chase sequence
  • Adjusted collisions, texture resolution, egregious LODs, and light bakes in Sewers
  • Fixed an issue where the ending cinematic did not properly play when you completed Princess Quest 3
  • Adjusted collisions between player and Mazercise’s controls panels
  • Fixed an issue where two Chicas would spawn by playing the Kitchen Office Game at 4 AM
  • Fixed clipping issues on the door leading into the Crash Cam Observation Deck
  • Fixed an issue where the Main Pizzaplex entrance closed as the player reloads their autosave
  • Fixed an issue where a S.T.A.F.F. bot teleported behind the Monty Golf sign in Atrium
  • Fixed an issue where Freddy could be called and could jump scare the player during credits
  • Fixed an issue where Freddy was missing after retrying in the Parts and Service minigame
  • Fixed an issue where the “Let There Be Light” objective texts were missing
  • Fixed an issue where the flashlight power runs out during the credits
  • Fixed an issue where you can hear Prize Counter music during the Prize Counter ending credits
  • Fixed an issue where Sun’s VO would play behind the Daycare Security Desk during “Let There Be Light” mission
  • Fixed an issue where the Party Pass instruction card interrupts Freddy’s dialogue if the player chooses to stay
  • Fixed an issue where a button on the Mazercise Control Panel had no functionality
  • Removed the interact wireframe in front of Chica’s Feeding Frenzy Arcade Cabinet
  • Removed ‘Force Restart’ UI when restoring default video settings
  • Fixed Balloon World’s tiling issue disappearance
  • Removed the Fazwatch interface while playing Monty’s Mini Golf
  • Fixed gamepad interaction with the Main Menu and Options Menu
  • Fixed an issue where remapped controls did not apply after relaunching the application on console
  • Fixed an issue where you can skip holes using brackets, “[“ or ‘]”, in Monty’s Mini Golf
  • Fixed an issue where pressing <SPACEBAR> while climbing into Freddy unloaded the level

LOCALIZATION FIXES :

  • French (FR) text for “Delete File” no longer bleeds off-screen
  • French (FR) text for “Apply Changes” and “Restore Defaults” no longer overlap each other
  • Fixed missing Freddy subtitles during Showtime

