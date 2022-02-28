Update notes for Feb 28th

CHANGES:
- Added a Save Station that can only be used in Overtime located on the 2nd floor of the Atrium
- Added a limit of 50 for manual saves
- Adjusted all cinematic cameras to receive current Gamma and Brightness settings
- Added the skip function to most major cinematics
- Added color coding to the Daycare Generators’ wires similar to Parts & Service
- Added in a Loading Screen when you start/load in a game, enter/exit arcades, or have a longer loading time between areas
- Added in Comedy Bot’s comedic routine
- Added in a Fazwatch camera instruction card in the Lobby to further encourage using cameras to plan routes through obstacles
- Added in new message icon art for when players pickup message bags
- Reduced S.T.A.F.F. bots’ and Animatronics’ stun length when hit with the Fazerblaster and adjusted the Fazerblaster’s cooldown
- Added in new spotlight and signage for the trash compactor in the Kitchen
- Added in new Atrium signage for Loading Dock Bathrooms
- Added in new ‘No Chica’ signs added to the gates that require her voice box to open
- Added in more hiding spots in the Lobby
- Adjusted Burntrap’s Boss Battle to be more balanced
- Adjusted light radius on all S.T.A.F.F. Bots be more performant
- Adjusted and optimized the Faz Watch to be more performant
- Adjusted the conveyor belt speed in Princess Quest 3
- Added in DLSS and Ray-tracing as separate options in the Video Menu settings
- Fixed an issue where the ‘TROPHY TIME’ achievement would not unlock after acquiring all other achievements on Steam
- Minor reduction in overall on-disk size
- Removed the ‘Damaged Head’ item during Overtime that caused story time to revert back to 5AM with all save stations available.
- Fixed an issue where exiting the Upgrade Console before selecting an upgrade will disable all Save Stations
- Fixed an issue where entering Chica’s recharge station too quickly after receiving the Party Pass resulted in a hard lock
- Fixed an issue where jumping and quickly hiding would unload the level
- Fixed an issue where starting a Parts and Service upgrade while controlling Freddy caused a black screen
- Fixed an issue where repeatedly entering and exiting any hiding spot caused the player to get stuck
- Fixed an issue where you could not get caught by Chica if you went the wrong way in “Get Out”
- Removed Chica’s guitar riff audio after you come back to Rockstar Row
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Use the Prize Counter elevator’ appears despite choosing the Loading Dock route
- Fixed the hour indicator after completing the Daycare Mission and leaving the recharge station in Parts and Service
- Fixed the “Misc” category in the Inventory Menu
- Fixed an issue where the Kitchen Office door did not close upon entering
- Fix an issue where the Burntrap Boss Battle’s flame traps did not work
- Fixed pathing for Roxy’s and Monty’s AI during the Prize Counter Office game.
- Fixed an issue where the level could unload when Sun catches and returns the player to their initial position
- Fixed a soft lock when quitting to the Main Menu during the cutscene when Moon drags Freddy away
- Fixed an issue where the ‘SHATTERED DREAMS’ trophy does not unlock after shattering Chica in Overtime.
- Adjusted all message bags’ interactions to always be collectible
- Fixed an issue where triggering the Sun and Moon transformation cinematic while closing the flashlight instruction card softlocks the game
- Fixed performance issues while using the Fazwatch in the Mazercise control room
- Fixed an issue where Freddy would not enter the recharge station if he was at low power and was not hacked during the Burntrap Boss Battle
- Adjust the Backstage Office game so that the door buttons are only accessible to players once the dialogue and/or sequence are completed
- Fixed an issue where Freddy would not go to the recharge station if the player controls Freddy at low power
- Fixed an issue where players could repeat the Backstage Office Game after completing it the first time
- Fixed an issue where Shattered Roxy would slowly shuffle towards the players if they used the noisemakers in the fire maze
- Fixed an issue where end game credits could not be paused when the player pauses the game
- Fixed an issue where higher level security doors could be bypassed by entering/exiting Freddy
- Removed the debug menu in Monty’s Mini Golf so it is no longer accessible to players
- Fixed an issue where Chica would not path to the bathroom after completing the Loading Dock route
- Fixed an issue where AIs spawned right next to the player upon hitting ‘Retry’
- Fixed collisions in Kitchen, Backstage, Daycare, Monty’s Gator Golf and Rockstar Row
- Fixed an issue where Freddy does not despawn during Chica’s Boss Battle intro cinematic
- Fixed an issue where Freddy’s static reflection would stay facing forward in the mirror after the initial cutscene
- Fixed an issue where Moon’s end-of-the-hour hunt does not activate after the Voice Box Upgrade if the player left Parts and Service during the Freddy/Gregory dialogue
- Players can no longer skip the wire-connecting memory game portion during the Ocular Upgrade
- The ‘Retro CD’ and ‘All’ subcategories in the Inventory Menu can now be accessed with a controller
- Fixed egregiously misaligned walls and carpets in Rockstar Row.
- Fixed level loading issues in Kitchen room levels
- Fixed an issue where Shattered Chica could speak despite completing the Kitchen Office game after shattering her
- Fixed a graphical corrupt texture that pops in outside of the Prize Counter Office
- Fixed an issue where choosing to ‘Stay’ did not mark the already-completed Loading Dock objectives as completed
- Fixed an issue where Glamrock Roxy will patrol Prize Counter instead of Shattered Roxy after completing the Prize Counter office game
- Fixed an issue where DJ Music Man’s jumpscare would fade to black mid animation
- Fixed an issue where all of the “H”s in the cipher messages were incorrectly replaced with “N”s
- Fixed Monty’s patrol path during the West Arcade mission
- Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor was visible during the opening cinematic
- Fixed an issue where the audio slider’s position didn’t accurately reflect first time launch settings
- Fixed an issue where the in-game timer does not accurately reflect play time
- Fixed the duplicated Fazwatch CAM feed in the Kitchen Syrup Vat room
- Fixed Monty Gates with better collision and physics
- Fixed vent collision and level streaming issues leading into Monty’s Boss Battle
- Fixed collisions around the Atrium’s Party Check-Ins
- Fixed an issue where the “Survive until Freddy shuts down the alarm” objective does not get marked complete after finishing the Prize Counter office game
- Fixed an issue where the Prize Counter Office cameras did not appear on the Fazwatch during the Prize Counter office game.
- Fixed instruction card disappearance when pausing the game
- Fixed visual overlap when players switch between items too quickly
- Fixed issue where players could leave the security area without collecting the flashlight in Daycare
- Adjusted wall collisions in Fazer Blast’s play area
- Adjusted camera and clothing display in the Inventory Menu.
- Fixed an issue where S.T.A.F.F. Bots in the Laundry Room could discover the player inside hiding spots
- Fixed an issue where Moon’s jumpscare did not appear when controlling Freddy
- Fixed an issue where the player could skip the Vanny at the fountain cutscene by exiting Freddy outside the turnstiles
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck at the bottom of the screen in Princess Quest 3
- Fixed an issue where closing the flashlight recharge instruction card required players to double click on buttons for Parts and Service minigame
- Fixed an issue where Freddy could be glitched into the Monty’s Boss Battle
- Fixed an issue where Monty could jumpscare players during the Chica appearance in the “Get Out” chase sequence
- Adjusted collisions, texture resolution, egregious LODs, and light bakes in Sewers
- Fixed an issue where the ending cinematic did not properly play when you completed Princess Quest 3
- Adjusted collisions between player and Mazercise’s controls panels
- Fixed an issue where two Chicas would spawn by playing the Kitchen Office Game at 4 AM
- Fixed clipping issues on the door leading into the Crash Cam Observation Deck
- Fixed an issue where the Main Pizzaplex entrance closed as the player reloads their autosave
- Fixed an issue where a S.T.A.F.F. bot teleported behind the Monty Golf sign in Atrium
- Fixed an issue where Freddy could be called and could jump scare the player during credits
- Fixed an issue where Freddy was missing after retrying in the Parts and Service minigame
- Fixed an issue where the “Let There Be Light” objective texts were missing
- Fixed an issue where the flashlight power runs out during the credits
- Fixed an issue where you can hear Prize Counter music during the Prize Counter ending credits
- Fixed an issue where Sun’s VO would play behind the Daycare Security Desk during “Let There Be Light” mission
- Fixed an issue where the Party Pass instruction card interrupts Freddy’s dialogue if the player chooses to stay
- Fixed an issue where a button on the Mazercise Control Panel had no functionality
- Removed the interact wireframe in front of Chica’s Feeding Frenzy Arcade Cabinet
- Removed ‘Force Restart’ UI when restoring default video settings
- Fixed Balloon World’s tiling issue disappearance
- Removed the Fazwatch interface while playing Monty’s Mini Golf
- Fixed gamepad interaction with the Main Menu and Options Menu
- Fixed an issue where remapped controls did not apply after relaunching the application on console
- Fixed an issue where you can skip holes using brackets, “[“ or ‘]”, in Monty’s Mini Golf
- Fixed an issue where pressing <SPACEBAR> while climbing into Freddy unloaded the level
LOCALIZATION FIXES :
- French (FR) text for “Delete File” no longer bleeds off-screen
- French (FR) text for “Apply Changes” and “Restore Defaults” no longer overlap each other
- Fixed missing Freddy subtitles during Showtime
