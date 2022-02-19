[v0.15.0] Simplified cards activation + bunch of fixes

New Features & Improvements
- Ability to auto-activate effects without activation menu for simple cards/blessings/followers (can be disabled in Game Options if it causes problems)
- Benedictions use yellow color for Day and blue for Night and grayscale for inactive
- Added new arena background for Tomb and Hallowed site
- Improved logging (will help with debugging playtests)
- Tutorial Improvements (memo, simplified texts)
Fixes
- Fixed healed wounded follower cannot be activated (before or after battle)
- Fixed Teleport not working past rampaging enemies (and other edge cases)
- Fixed Missing tooltip for Ambient Mana
- Fixed invalid reason provided when follower cannot be activated
- Fixed Eminence Champion text vs effects mismatch
- Fixed overlapping tooltips during exploration by allowing them to go out of bounds
