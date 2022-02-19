 Skip to content

Paladin Oath Playtest update for 19 February 2022

[v0.15.0] Simplified cards activation + bunch of fixes

[v0.15.0]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features & Improvements

  • Ability to auto-activate effects without activation menu for simple cards/blessings/followers (can be disabled in Game Options if it causes problems)
  • Benedictions use yellow color for Day and blue for Night and grayscale for inactive
  • Added new arena background for Tomb and Hallowed site
  • Improved logging (will help with debugging playtests)
  • Tutorial Improvements (memo, simplified texts)

Fixes

  • Fixed healed wounded follower cannot be activated (before or after battle)
  • Fixed Teleport not working past rampaging enemies (and other edge cases)
  • Fixed Missing tooltip for Ambient Mana
  • Fixed invalid reason provided when follower cannot be activated
  • Fixed Eminence Champion text vs effects mismatch
  • Fixed overlapping tooltips during exploration by allowing them to go out of bounds

Changed files in this update

Paladin Oath Playtest [Windows] Depot 1842861
  • Loading history…
Paladin Oath Playtest [MacOS] Depot 1842862
  • Loading history…
Paladin Oath Playtest [Linux] Depot 1842863
  • Loading history…
