NBA 2K22 update for 25 February 2022

Season 5 is LIVE

Build 8234960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Season 5 is here and it’s time you discovered your true potential. Fight alongside Kevin Durant, Rui Hachimura, and Paolo Banchero to unleash your strength in pursuit of success and new rewards.

Throughout your journey, you’ll see new sights around the world and have the chance to push yourself in all-new events. If you successfully complete your mission of reaching Level 40, you’ll feel an overwhelming sense of accomplishment, but more importantly, you’ll earn ani-mazing apparel, a futuristic hoverboard, and a colorful Grand Prize.

Jump into NBA 2K22 today.

