 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Alan's Automaton Workshop update for 19 February 2022

AAW Language Mod is Available

Share · View all patches · Build 8234743 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Release Notes

Add:

Improved:

  • The Jukebox in Hoffman's Bar can finally play some music at the background

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue where cause the check mark incorrectly displayed in Automaton Journal (Thanks to kuan0127 for reporting it)
  • Fixed an issue where the player rapidly clicked multiple times on Gulliver might get the achievement earlier (Thanks to 阿飛 for reporting it)

Changed files in this update

AAW Main Program (PC) Depot 1289991
  • Loading history…
AAW Main Program (Mac) Depot 1289992
  • Loading history…
AAW Main Program (Linux) Depot 1289993
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.