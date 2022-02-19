Release Notes
Add:
- AAW Language Mod is available now, please refer to https://github.com/Laputa-Labs/AAW-Language-Mod
Improved:
- The Jukebox in Hoffman's Bar can finally play some music at the background
Bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue where cause the check mark incorrectly displayed in Automaton Journal (Thanks to kuan0127 for reporting it)
- Fixed an issue where the player rapidly clicked multiple times on Gulliver might get the achievement earlier (Thanks to 阿飛 for reporting it)
Changed files in this update