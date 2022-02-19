 Skip to content

Stack Gun Heroes Playtest update for 19 February 2022

Beta 0.112 Minor fixes and graphics improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beta 0.112

Potentially fixed a memory leak in the HQ, more testing required. (Thanks Cyrious!)

Arc Gate sound is now less obnoxious (Thanks TokEtin and audi0c0aster1!)

Improved graphics in the armory.

Greatly reduced the frequency of elevators on missions.

Improved lighting on shadow settings High and up.

Misc optimizations.

