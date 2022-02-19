Beta 0.112
Potentially fixed a memory leak in the HQ, more testing required. (Thanks Cyrious!)
Arc Gate sound is now less obnoxious (Thanks TokEtin and audi0c0aster1!)
Improved graphics in the armory.
Greatly reduced the frequency of elevators on missions.
Improved lighting on shadow settings High and up.
Misc optimizations.
Stack Gun Heroes Playtest update for 19 February 2022
Beta 0.112 Minor fixes and graphics improvements
Beta 0.112
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update