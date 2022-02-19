 Skip to content

Brutal Rifters update for 19 February 2022

Patch notes (19/02/2022)

Fixed world 1 stairs collisions.

Fixed connection failure with an online pvp map.

Added delay to character attack voices.

Removed the effect of throwing the player into the air when hit by a skill. Requested by the community.

