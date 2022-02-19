Patch notes (19/02/2022)

Fixed world 1 stairs collisions.
Fixed connection failure with an online pvp map.
Added delay to character attack voices.
Removed the effect of throwing the player into the air when hit by a skill. Requested by the community.
