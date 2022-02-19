 Skip to content

Zombie Panic! Source update for 19 February 2022

v3.2.0a Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've released a hotfix for v3.2 to attempt to fix an issue causing the server tickrate to drop and lag.

This update reverted the "simulate physics at server's tick rate" fix.

Please let us know about any other issues you experience!

Changed files in this update

