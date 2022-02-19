 Skip to content

TowerRPG Playtest update for 19 February 2022

TowerRPG_v15.3

ADD

  • 新增近战双持！！！
  • 放置了测试用射击小人

FIX

  • 修复了武器没有伤害判定的bug
  • 给水面增加的假的不行的碰撞箱awa

