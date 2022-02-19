Weekly update #99

This weeks update:
Animation system has been entirely changed to remove potentially hundreds of thousands of checks per second with a large population, also reduces memory usage of each villager.
Villagers will use a random nearby campfire rather than the closest one to them as that would always result in most people going to the same one near a tavern.
Right-click pan speed can now be adjusted in-game settings.
Right-click won't trigger when not released quickly for movement commands.
Improved soldier, patrol end location, to not end inside buildings.
Improved some animation timings.
Improved some animation systems.
Improved system for changing walk speed.
Improved actor tracking.
Adjusted icon height for some buildings.
Reduced search cost for free time.
Fixed trait one appearing twice.
Fixed stone house appearing briefly when upgrading.
Fixed walking speed animation issue.
Fixed wall upgrade not being completed correctly.
Fixed put out fire animation.
Fixed a double trigger with fighting.
Fixed issue with archer fighting.
Fixed issue with manor house.
Next week:
Attempt moveable UI.
Separate tool, clothing, shoes, happiness, health, illness, hunger, thirst, temperature and coldness checks. Will improve villager performance.
Highlight animals tool to be able to spot animals easily.
Stop people sitting on campfires.
