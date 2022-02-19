 Skip to content

Bastide update for 19 February 2022

Weekly update #99

This weeks update:

  • Animation system has been entirely changed to remove potentially hundreds of thousands of checks per second with a large population, also reduces memory usage of each villager.

  • Villagers will use a random nearby campfire rather than the closest one to them as that would always result in most people going to the same one near a tavern.

  • Right-click pan speed can now be adjusted in-game settings.

  • Right-click won't trigger when not released quickly for movement commands.

  • Improved soldier, patrol end location, to not end inside buildings.

  • Improved some animation timings.

  • Improved some animation systems.

  • Improved system for changing walk speed.

  • Improved actor tracking.

  • Adjusted icon height for some buildings.

  • Reduced search cost for free time.

  • Fixed trait one appearing twice.

  • Fixed stone house appearing briefly when upgrading.

  • Fixed walking speed animation issue.

  • Fixed wall upgrade not being completed correctly.

  • Fixed put out fire animation.

  • Fixed a double trigger with fighting.

  • Fixed issue with archer fighting.

  • Fixed issue with manor house.

Next week:

  • Attempt moveable UI.

  • Separate tool, clothing, shoes, happiness, health, illness, hunger, thirst, temperature and coldness checks. Will improve villager performance.

  • Highlight animals tool to be able to spot animals easily.

  • Stop people sitting on campfires.

