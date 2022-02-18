 Skip to content

VAIL update for 18 February 2022

VAIL 0.6.2 Patch Notes!

We're back again with some brand new changes for all of you to test out, and spam us with your feedback. (I heard Paper_Foxx#3699 loves reading it)

Gameplay Changes:

  • Virtual Stock now has two presets. Preset 1 is one we think works great for the game, and Preset 2 is made to be more like Pavlov's for those that are coming over.
  • Gun sights have been fixed to all zero at around the same distance. Please send your feedback to the devs.
  • Bots will no longer team kill after halftime in a match, and no longer "forget" what team they were on.
  • Smoke grenades have been changed, and work is being done to make the smoke effect fit the art style better.
  • Flash grenades have been updated, and now work more consistently, and have audio and visual affects to better show that you've been flashed
  • Frag Grenades now roll less, and start their timer once hitting an object. Cooking is coming

Gun Changes:

  • TTK has been adjusted to better suit all guns. Make sure to give feedback on this one
  • Vector has had some cleanup done, textures have been fixed.
  • The HAMR sight has been updated to better match it's IRL Version
  • Guns have been updated to use the correct LOD's now, meaning you should no longer hold a blocky mess instead of a gun
  • The Firing Selector on the AK12 now goes between modes in the correct order, in line with the other guns

Map Changes:

  • Volt Has had a cosmetics pass, and the surrounding areas should look nicer than before.
  • Volt has optional launch pads that can fling you into the air, on the right side of both spawns.
  • Launching out of the map on Volt now kills you, instead of letting you shoot at players and camp outside the map
  • Suna has had it's props updated, they should no longer look wrong under certain view angles
  • Suna has been updated to allow the bots to properly navigate again.
  • An Afternoon mode has been added to all maps. (ping Paper_Foxx#3699 in the discord server to see this)
  • Miru has been updated to no longer have lighting flash in the LIV camera

Misc Changes:

  • Bloom has been enabled in some places, making the maps look better than they already did
  • Currently, the menu on your hand takes some time to appear. This is a known issue

Swing on by the discord with any and all of your feedback, over at The VAIL VR Discord We've got a channel just for your feedback!

