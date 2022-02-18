VAIL 0.6.2 Patch Notes!

We're back again with some brand new changes for all of you to test out, and spam us with your feedback. (I heard Paper_Foxx#3699 loves reading it)
Gameplay Changes:
- Virtual Stock now has two presets. Preset 1 is one we think works great for the game, and Preset 2 is made to be more like Pavlov's for those that are coming over.
- Gun sights have been fixed to all zero at around the same distance. Please send your feedback to the devs.
- Bots will no longer team kill after halftime in a match, and no longer "forget" what team they were on.
- Smoke grenades have been changed, and work is being done to make the smoke effect fit the art style better.
- Flash grenades have been updated, and now work more consistently, and have audio and visual affects to better show that you've been flashed
- Frag Grenades now roll less, and start their timer once hitting an object. Cooking is coming
Gun Changes:
- TTK has been adjusted to better suit all guns. Make sure to give feedback on this one
- Vector has had some cleanup done, textures have been fixed.
- The HAMR sight has been updated to better match it's IRL Version
- Guns have been updated to use the correct LOD's now, meaning you should no longer hold a blocky mess instead of a gun
- The Firing Selector on the AK12 now goes between modes in the correct order, in line with the other guns
Map Changes:
- Volt Has had a cosmetics pass, and the surrounding areas should look nicer than before.
- Volt has optional launch pads that can fling you into the air, on the right side of both spawns.
- Launching out of the map on Volt now kills you, instead of letting you shoot at players and camp outside the map
- Suna has had it's props updated, they should no longer look wrong under certain view angles
- Suna has been updated to allow the bots to properly navigate again.
- An Afternoon mode has been added to all maps. (ping Paper_Foxx#3699 in the discord server to see this)
- Miru has been updated to no longer have lighting flash in the LIV camera
Misc Changes:
- Bloom has been enabled in some places, making the maps look better than they already did
- Currently, the menu on your hand takes some time to appear. This is a known issue
