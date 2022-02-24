DOOM 64 | Minor Update

- Fixed loading user PWADs with custom assets not working or crashing the game via command line --file example.wad
- Fixed texture issues when running under DirectX 11 mode due to outdated shaders
- Added the ability to skip intro videos by pressing Escape or Spacebar
- Removed session credentials from being stored in client logs
- Fixed incorrect Hell Knight damage by reverting back to original DOOM 64 console-release values
- Fixed Chaingun sprite offset when firing
- Fixed AI random aiming calculation for when DOOM Marine has the partial invisibility sphere powerup
- Fixed issue when entering a teleporter at high speeds
- Fixed possible softlocks on levels Evil Sacrifice and Wretched Vats in The Lost Levels
