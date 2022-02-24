 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

DOOM 64 update for 24 February 2022

DOOM 64 | Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8233418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed loading user PWADs with custom assets not working or crashing the game via command line --file example.wad
  • Fixed texture issues when running under DirectX 11 mode due to outdated shaders
  • Added the ability to skip intro videos by pressing Escape or Spacebar
  • Removed session credentials from being stored in client logs
  • Fixed incorrect Hell Knight damage by reverting back to original DOOM 64 console-release values
  • Fixed Chaingun sprite offset when firing
  • Fixed AI random aiming calculation for when DOOM Marine has the partial invisibility sphere powerup
  • Fixed issue when entering a teleporter at high speeds
  • Fixed possible softlocks on levels Evil Sacrifice and Wretched Vats in The Lost Levels

Changed files in this update

Osiris Content Depot 1148591
  • Loading history…
Osiris Binaries - Windows Depot 1148592
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.