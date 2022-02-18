Maps
- Rocca School: New rooms added, and some tweaks here and there
- Hangar: Fixed some exploits, added some new spots
- Mothers Tank: Fixed some exploits
- Azkin Dungeon: Fixed some exploits
Misc
- If a zombie stands still for a few seconds, it will lose its collision (you can go through it)
- Automatically turn on flashlight on Assassin mode
- Remove and disallow lasermines and planks during Armageddon mode and Assassin mode
- Properly reset item cooldowns on new round
- Improved jumping / bhop physics
- Improved our moderation tools
Changed files in this update