Zombie Carnage 2 update for 18 February 2022

1.0.9

1.0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Maps

  • Rocca School: New rooms added, and some tweaks here and there
  • Hangar: Fixed some exploits, added some new spots
  • Mothers Tank: Fixed some exploits
  • Azkin Dungeon: Fixed some exploits

Misc

  • If a zombie stands still for a few seconds, it will lose its collision (you can go through it)
  • Automatically turn on flashlight on Assassin mode
  • Remove and disallow lasermines and planks during Armageddon mode and Assassin mode
  • Properly reset item cooldowns on new round
  • Improved jumping / bhop physics
  • Improved our moderation tools

