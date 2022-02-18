Significant Remake Update!

Remake is still nowhere near finished, but this update has a HUGE amount of structural changes and fixes. A TON changed under the hood, here's a summarized changelog:
- Stop calculating offline time when the game starts up. Instead, earn fast forward time, which can be spent manually by running the game at 4x speed.
- When you conquer a planet, it no longer starts with ships in the hangar(s).
- Implement a pause button (you gain offline time while game is paused).
- The map no longer starts out being almost entirely enemy controlled. Instead, most planets are defended by a neutral force that cannot attack, and the enemy has to expand just like you.
- The engine theoretically now supports multiple competing enemy factions, but no maps use this (yet).
- Now non-neutral planet ownership is marked by command center buildings which appear in the middle of a planet, and must be destroyed in order to conquer it.
- The enemy no longer magically teleports ships to a planet when attacking, it actually moves reinforcements around, and attacks use regular movement as well.
- The enemy now constructs its own infrastructure buildings, which help it construct ships (factories) and more infrastructure (pyramids).
- When attacking an enemy planet, you can choose to attack everything ('wipe'), raid infrastructure only ('raid'), or target command center first ('conquer').
- Dramatic changes to the way your planets are defended. Now you choose which places to put a defensive fleet (which defends a planet and all adjacent planets), and your defensive ships divide themselves between defensive fleets and station there, instead of staying at home waiting for an attack.
- Show animations on the galaxy map that make it easy to see when an enemy planet is targeted for attack, and show icons for planets you have a defense fleet guarding.
- Many fixes related to the way your ships attack a planet to make them more coordinated and sane.
- There is now a button to tell an attack fleet to stop rallying and attack now, if you want them to.
- In mobile when dragging items on equip tab, stop drawing the item above the finger. It just confuses things. Also you can now equip / unequip items with the click of a button (this makes things much easier on mobile).
- Rewrite ship targeting to be a lot smarter in general, and TONS of bugfixes, and various bits of code rewritten.
Changed files in this update