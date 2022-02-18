Mushy Update 1.1.0

🍄Mushy Version: 1.1.0

-Fixed Players being visible under the map.

-Server should be more reliable kicking players when alt+f4 or using red X.

-If you were the bomb holder and then you kill the other team without planting then you would keep the bomb and another one would still be assigned. This is now fixed.

-Can no longer spectate dead players

-A bug involving the timer going below 0 and the game not ending when the bomb was planted and all attackers were dead has now been fixed.

-Added resolution settings and defaulted game to Fullscreen

-You can no longer "reload" the bomb

-Added a Linux build

-added a defuse kit lol

(MAKE SURE TO VERIFY AND CHECK YOU HAVE THE RIGHT VERSION)