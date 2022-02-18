The adventure continues on Zeros, a world of eternal darkness.

New features and enhancements
- Brand-new world, called Zeros. A world of eternal darkness!
- Enhanced AI for the Drainer Commander level I & II with different attack phases.
- Enhanced AI of the Tornado to understand better its fighting behavior.
- Enhanced EPEX MK-I and EPEX MK-II enemy behavior.
- New energy ball power-up that fires up to 3 energy balls.
- New psionic orb power-up that fires up to 3 psionic orbs.
- Energy power-up now gives 5 seconds of unlimited energy while replenishing the energy player.
- Shield power-up now gives 5 seconds of invincibility while recharging the shield.
- Updates and enhancement of Korala, Meolia, and Mazir worlds.
- Flashlight support to help navigate in dark areas.
- Firing sounds on turrets.
- New particles effects and new sounds on plasma drone nest.
- Energy recharging station time changed from 10 minutes to 5 minutes after usage.
- Energy balls and antimatter shells no longer have a confusing fading effect if they do not hit a target.
- Support for mouse invert in the user settings.
- Reduce the HUD shield-hit display transparency from 100% to 40% when hit to reduce noise while playing.
- Reduce the attractor capture ball visual effect to 50% less opacity to help see the environment.
- Antimatter shells can now be recharged at any time.
- Drainers movement reduce by 40% to enhance the gameplay during the fighting.
- Play an error sound if an item cannot be dropped.
- Draining crystals will no longer drain player energy when close to them.
- More details were added in the journal for several resources.
- If the player's energy is very low or after running, the player will continue to walk at the normal walking speed.
- Zogan no longer shoots energy-draining balls.
Bug fixes
- Drop resources from inventory had a limited area.
- The number of runes acquired were kept after a new game.
- Levitation was possible without unlocking the levitation Memorium implant.
- Some resources that were not supposed to respawn were respawning, creating a wrong resource balance.
- Add persistence support for the tower on Mazir.
- Add damage from homing turret when hitting the player.
- Fix collisions errors on Korala.
- Phosphoride was not constantly spawning correctly when a Medusa was destroyed.
- Fix wrong player rotation after using the teleporter.
Changed files in this update