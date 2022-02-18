Vehicle Update

Mutiple fixes for the game;
FPS greatly improved, the cause was navigation constantly recalculating and tanking fps.
Mechanics now path with much more brain power.
Production should now be easier to balance with new improvements to output.
Greatly improved performance with vehicle production FPS.
Fixed an error that was causing lighting to fail in landscape map.
Added a tonne of lods for optimisation.
Fixed alot of other things as well.
Special thanks to Ed for being an epic programmer and fixing all week and weekend.
Best
Rich
Changed files in this update