Many swinging props, Floating Text, Enter key to trigger prop selection and more

1.0.0.59
- New Props
- IDPA Swingers
- IDPA Drop Turner
- IDPA Clamshell
- IDPA Double Swinger
- USPSA/IPSC/IDPA Out and Back
- USPSA/IPSC/IDPA Cascading Three Targets
- IR Sensor 2meters
- Floating Custom Text Objects (colorable & 30 char max)
- Medium Gray Grid ground texture
- Made HUD text easier to see
- Added ENTER & NUMLOCK key to trigger prop selection, pending full keybinding feature
- Checkbox for providing email with feedback to Developer
- Bug Fixes
- Prop selection category persists
- Fixed target counts in IDPA WSB
- Enlarged hidden wall size to 200mx200m
- Brightened shortcut bar and prop icons
- Made email verification text clearer
- Center player in bay when dimensions change
- Fixed audio bug when loading stage
