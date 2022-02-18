 Skip to content

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 18 February 2022

Many swinging props, Floating Text, Enter key to trigger prop selection and more

1.0.0.59

  • New Props
  • IDPA Swingers
  • IDPA Drop Turner
  • IDPA Clamshell
  • IDPA Double Swinger
  • USPSA/IPSC/IDPA Out and Back
  • USPSA/IPSC/IDPA Cascading Three Targets
  • IR Sensor 2meters
  • Floating Custom Text Objects (colorable & 30 char max)
  • Medium Gray Grid ground texture
  • Made HUD text easier to see
  • Added ENTER & NUMLOCK key to trigger prop selection, pending full keybinding feature
  • Checkbox for providing email with feedback to Developer
  • Bug Fixes
  • Prop selection category persists
  • Fixed target counts in IDPA WSB
  • Enlarged hidden wall size to 200mx200m
  • Brightened shortcut bar and prop icons
  • Made email verification text clearer
  • Center player in bay when dimensions change
  • Fixed audio bug when loading stage

