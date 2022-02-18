-
Added Velocity/Input Indicator instrument to show translational and rotational velocities, along with their corresponding pilot inputs.
-
Added deadzone slider to the Virtual Axis settings
-
Added deadzone indicator light onto joysticks
-
Added a "Reset to Defaults" (+confirm) to Virtual Axis settings
-
Added "this way up" hint to first crate in Docking 101
-
Fixed bug where "dinged" crates would bounce back out
Space Docker VR update for 18 February 2022
Velocity/Input Indicator Patch (1.1.19)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update