Space Docker VR update for 18 February 2022

Velocity/Input Indicator Patch (1.1.19)

Build 8232883

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Velocity/Input Indicator instrument to show translational and rotational velocities, along with their corresponding pilot inputs.

  • Added deadzone slider to the Virtual Axis settings

  • Added deadzone indicator light onto joysticks

  • Added a "Reset to Defaults" (+confirm) to Virtual Axis settings

  • Added "this way up" hint to first crate in Docking 101

  • Fixed bug where "dinged" crates would bounce back out

Changed files in this update

