Computer Tycoon update for 18 February 2022

New Version v0.9.7.11

Most important changes:

  • I've replaced the old sliders on the hardware designers for clarity and the ability to edit the values manually
  • I've changed Billy Boy's skills as his loyalty problem could bankrupt companies where he was the partner.
  • I've added validation and a block on computer prices so that the player cannot release a computer with a too high price - so high that nobody would buy it - to avoid confusion.
  • I've improved the automatic hardware and computer copy naming to avoid very long names.

