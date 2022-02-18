New Version v0.9.7.11

Most important changes:
- I've replaced the old sliders on the hardware designers for clarity and the ability to edit the values manually
- I've changed Billy Boy's skills as his loyalty problem could bankrupt companies where he was the partner.
- I've added validation and a block on computer prices so that the player cannot release a computer with a too high price - so high that nobody would buy it - to avoid confusion.
- I've improved the automatic hardware and computer copy naming to avoid very long names.
Please guys, if you enjoy the game, leave a review - it really helps a lot with visibility on the store, and would mean a lot to me!
