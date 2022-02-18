 Skip to content

Cascade Tactics update for 18 February 2022

Added option to opt into reporting an error.

Build 8232425

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Settings now has an option that allows player to opt into reporting crashes. Additionally, the game will exit upon a crash.

