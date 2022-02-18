Kayak VR: Mirage Playtest Update v0.7.2

Quick update to the game that should polish up a few things you might run into while testing:
- Brought the water in the racelevel more in line with the freeroam version
- We've clarified the shadow quality settings by placing them under the dynamic shadows tab, most of the shadows are baked in the game but there are dynamic shadows present for the moving objects, having this enabled can cost a surprising amount of performance so we'd recommend keeping dynamic shadows off or on low.
- Checkpoints in the race mode tended to be a little too costly on CPU so we've optimized them so the performance between free-roam and race should now be more on-par.
- We've pimped the kayak visuals a bit, you could see it in the Arctic trailer but we've adjusted the current kayak skins to feel more realistic.
- We added an option to adjust torque of the kayak under accessibility. Increasing the torque multiplier makes it easier to turn the kayak.
Changed depots in staging2 branch