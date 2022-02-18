 Skip to content

Draco Dux update for 18 February 2022

TAMOLTH UPDATE

Build 8232030

Patchnotes via Steam Community

REGULAR UPDATE #1: DRAX INTRODUCTION

NEW:

  • added Tamolth + introduction levels

  • added more enemy sounds

FIXES:

  • fixes for level collisions
  • adjusted DUX wand positions: Vive Wands, Index, Touch Controllers
  • general performance improvements
  • readjusted menu, scale and level exit fade to black

IMPORTANT:

  • currently controllers are not initializing correctly when using Steam VR in beta mode. Please launch
  • the game using Steam VR non-beta

KNOWN BUGS:

  • hand after releasing sword / axe can freeze pose showing a "OK" gesture … that is somehow good but will be fixed ;)
  • please report issues or bugs to the forums
  • if you have suggestions, please feel free to post on the Steam Community Hub under Discussions - thank you for your support!

