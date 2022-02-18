TAMOLTH UPDATE

REGULAR UPDATE #1: DRAX INTRODUCTION
NEW:
- added Tamolth + introduction levels
- added more enemy sounds
FIXES:
- fixes for level collisions
- adjusted DUX wand positions: Vive Wands, Index, Touch Controllers
- general performance improvements
- readjusted menu, scale and level exit fade to black
IMPORTANT:
- currently controllers are not initializing correctly when using Steam VR in beta mode. Please launch
- the game using Steam VR non-beta
KNOWN BUGS:
- hand after releasing sword / axe can freeze pose showing a "OK" gesture … that is somehow good but will be fixed ;)
- please report issues or bugs to the forums
- if you have suggestions, please feel free to post on the Steam Community Hub under Discussions - thank you for your support!
Changed files in this update