SILO27: Crashlanded update for 19 February 2022

Update 0.4.0

Update 0.4.0

  • Environment changes. Reworked three areas that were a bit too confusing, replaced a puzzle. And made an area more visible since it was too easily missed, which would prevent progress
  • Added ability to shoot without aiming, this also brings a small dot crosshair always visible in the center of the screen
  • Fix input in end cutscene
  • Fix being able to shoot when dead
  • Fix overlapping input icon when interactable is locked
  • Variety of fixes when starting the game after returning to main menu after finishing the game
  • More stable load system, doesn't change much but it solves a very rare bug
  • Other fixes

