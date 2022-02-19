Update 0.4.0

- Environment changes. Reworked three areas that were a bit too confusing, replaced a puzzle. And made an area more visible since it was too easily missed, which would prevent progress
- Added ability to shoot without aiming, this also brings a small dot crosshair always visible in the center of the screen
- Fix input in end cutscene
- Fix being able to shoot when dead
- Fix overlapping input icon when interactable is locked
- Variety of fixes when starting the game after returning to main menu after finishing the game
- More stable load system, doesn't change much but it solves a very rare bug
- Other fixes
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1720980/SILO27_Crashlanded/
Changed files in this update