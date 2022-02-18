 Skip to content

AlCHeMoS update for 18 February 2022

Quality of Life Update - Feb 18

Build 8231580

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First post-launch update AlCHeMoS v1.01

Thank you for your feedback via Discord and elsewhere!

Content updates will follow, but here is a quality of life update for AlCHeMoS.

ADDED:

  • "Next Level" button available upon winning a level (thanks, LilyNion & Mortistar!). Just remember you'll need to go back to main menu to spend any Quarks you may have earned!
  • Tutorial for the first time you reach a target element but can no longer complete all the side objectives (thanks, Mr Jacobs!).

CHANGED:

  • Default value for vsync flipped to on (thanks, Greg, Popcron, and 777!).
  • Navigating the periodic table is much faster.
  • Controller now has "Menu Close" / "Back" mapped to button B (lower row second button) by default (thanks, Doom!)

FIXED:

  • Game completion screen navigation fixed

