Quality of Life Update - Feb 18

First post-launch update AlCHeMoS v1.01
Thank you for your feedback via Discord and elsewhere!
Content updates will follow, but here is a quality of life update for AlCHeMoS.
ADDED:
- "Next Level" button available upon winning a level (thanks, LilyNion & Mortistar!). Just remember you'll need to go back to main menu to spend any Quarks you may have earned!
- Tutorial for the first time you reach a target element but can no longer complete all the side objectives (thanks, Mr Jacobs!).
CHANGED:
- Default value for vsync flipped to on (thanks, Greg, Popcron, and 777!).
- Navigating the periodic table is much faster.
- Controller now has "Menu Close" / "Back" mapped to button B (lower row second button) by default (thanks, Doom!)
FIXED:
- Game completion screen navigation fixed
