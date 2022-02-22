Update 0.1.271

Greetings Elegosians,
Introduction paragraph to this update
So, here's what's new:
Patch Notes
Narrative
- Extra cards added to final storyboard
- Post-fight Olympias storyboard added.
Audio
- Tweaked ambient sounds.
- Audio Spread added.
- AudioEvents now control the opening cinematic.
- Audio modding is in place but disabled.
- Audio modding is in place but disabled.
Rendering
- Micro shadows added
- Lots of tweakable settings added like Texture Quality, Motion Blur, AA, SSAO etc.
From the Issue Tracker
- Tree moved so that a ladder can be accessed in the Village
- Pink audio markers on the boat have now been removed
- Fence colliders over looking the beach have been re-added
- Respawn loop fixed if died near the wooden pier
We hope these fixes and improvements will only improve your experience in Elegos.
As always, please let us know if any of the issues persist and report any new ones on our Issue Tracker.
Changed files in this update