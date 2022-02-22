 Skip to content

Elegos Playtest update for 22 February 2022

Update 0.1.271

Share · View all patches · Build 8231063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Elegosians,

Introduction paragraph to this update

So, here's what's new:

Patch Notes

Narrative
  • Extra cards added to final storyboard
  • Post-fight Olympias storyboard added.
Audio
  • Tweaked ambient sounds.
  • Audio Spread added.
  • AudioEvents now control the opening cinematic.
  • Audio modding is in place but disabled.
Rendering
  • Micro shadows added
  • Lots of tweakable settings added like Texture Quality, Motion Blur, AA, SSAO etc.
From the Issue Tracker
  • Tree moved so that a ladder can be accessed in the Village
  • Pink audio markers on the boat have now been removed
  • Fence colliders over looking the beach have been re-added
  • Respawn loop fixed if died near the wooden pier

We hope these fixes and improvements will only improve your experience in Elegos.

As always, please let us know if any of the issues persist and report any new ones on our Issue Tracker.

Changed files in this update

Elegos Playtest Content Depot 1882321
